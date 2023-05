Gov. McMaster, emergency management team meet for Hurricane Preparedness exercise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina is preparing for hurricane season.

This afternoon Governor Henry McMaster met with the state’s top emergency management personnel for a tabletop exercise at the Columbia Convention Center.

Authorities say this year’s exercise focuses on evacuations- shelters and issues that could arise following a storm.

Hurricane season officially begins next month and runs through November.