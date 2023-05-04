Judge who set bonds for Meadowlake Park shooting suspect out of job

The judge that set Ty'Quan Kelly's bonds last month is out of the job.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The judge that set Ty’Quan Kelly’s bonds last month is out of the job.

Richland Co. Magistrate Judge Latonya Derrick’s LinkedIn page shows her term has ended this month.

Last month she set the bonds for Ty’Quan Kelly on two weapons charges and he was released, according to the Post and Courier.

Sheriff Leon Lott claimed a lawmaker told him she would not be reappointed after Kelly was charged for the Meadowlake Park mass shooting.

Sheriff Lott and Governor Henry McMaster are among those calling for lawmakers to pass a bond reform bill to keep repeat offenders in jail.