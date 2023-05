Lexington District II students invited to participate in Midlands Tech graduation

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In tonight’s ABC’s of Education thirty six high school students from Lexington School District Two were invited to participate in the graduation ceremony for Midlands Technical College.

The students took classes for free from the district’s early college and dual enrollment program through Midlands Tech. Some students such as Lilianna Virgili even had their parents by their side at graduation.