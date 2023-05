Lexington Traffic: West Main St. lanes reopen after 2 vehicle collision

Lexington Police Dept.

Lexington Police Dept.

Lexington Police Dept.

Lexington Police Dept.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The 1100 block of West Main Street is reopen to traffic following a two vehicle collision this morning.



The cause of the collision was failure to yield, says Lexington Police.

First responders were on scene and no injuries have been reported at this time.