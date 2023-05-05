USC, Lexington School District One invited to Capitol Hill

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In tonight’s ABC’s of Education, we’re highlighting how some area students are blazing a trail in S.T.E.M. fields.

Students from USC and Lexington School District One were invited by I.B.M to Capitol Hill to show off their robot programming skills as a part of USC’s pilot Dual Enrollment Program.

During the visit students demonstrated how they make ‘Spot’, their Boston dynamics robotic dog bust a move. Organizers say this was a great way to get a better look at the future of technology.

"Opportunities like this – for our students to be able to present their skills and knowledge to such a high-profile audience – are a reflection of what happens when we have alignment across the university and partner with local school districts in innovative ways," said Hossein Haj-Hariri, Dean of the USC College of Engineering and Computing. "I could not be prouder of our students, and I would like to thank the Office of Economic Engagement for forging such a strong relationship with IBM, without which this would not have happened." "By thinking outside the box and piloting innovative partnerships like these, the USC Office of Economic Engagement is creating opportunities for South Carolina students to see what is possible in STEM fields and provide them with the necessary tools to compete for high-paying jobs," said Bill Kirkland, Executive Director of the Office of Economic Engagement.

While students were there for the visit they were also treated to a tour of Capitol Hill by South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Senator Joe Wilson.