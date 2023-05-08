AG Wilson says Biden trying to save right whale in the wrong way

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says he is leading the effort to push back against the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule.

Wilson says the rule has the potential to disrupt South Carolina’s economy and boating and fishing industries.

According to NOAA, “endangered North Atlantic right whales are at heightened risk for vessel strikes because they spend a lot of time at or close to the water surface. Vessel strikes are a primary threat to the species.”

The AG’s Office says the state’s of Georgia, Tennessee, Alaska, and Louisiana also signed onto the letter.