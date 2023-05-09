Pet of the Week: Penny!

KERSHAW CO., SC (WOLO)- Meet Penny! She is a 4-month-old Terrier-mix waiting for her ‘furever’ home at the Kershaw County Humane Society.

Penny was found abandoned and in bad shape. Shelter staff say Penny had and is recovering from a parasite allergy due to a lack of flea and tick preventative, but she is on the mend! Since Penny has been at the shelter, she’s received a lot of TLC to ensure she’s healthy, heartworm free, and ready to find her forever family. Penny’s skin allergy will heal itself, but potential adopters are encouraged to continue giving her oatmeal baths to relieve any itching.

Tina Werden, Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator with the Kershaw County Humane Society, is using Penny’s story to remind pet owners to take preventative measures. “As we’re getting warmer here and the mosquitos are coming out, make sure you’re taking the steps to properly protect your cats and dogs. Make sure you’re doing your flea and tick, and your heartworm. It’s very important.”

This sweet pup’s rough start to life has not affected her personality though! Penny is full of life, sure to make you smile, and keep you active with her fun, puppy energy!

Penny gets along with other dogs, but shelter staff always encourage adopters to bring any fur or human family members to the shelter for a meet-and-greet before adopting to ensure a perfect fit!

Click here to fill out an adoption application if you’re interested in bringing Penny home with you today!