New PGA Tour event coming to South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (PGA) – A new PGA TOUR tournament, the Myrtle Beach Classic, sponsored by Visit Myrtle Beach will debut in 2024 along South Carolina’s Grand Strand.

A four-year agreement establishing the event was announced today during a ceremony at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, with South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish in attendance along with representatives from the PGA TOUR, Visit Myrtle Beach, Golf Tourism Solutions, the City of Myrtle Beach and Horry County, South Carolina.