RCSD, Forest Acres PD called to break up two A.C. Flora High School fights

Courtesy: Forest Acres Police

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WOLO)— Forest Acres Police and RCSD were called to A.C. Flora High School to break up two fights earlier this afternoon.

Richland deputies and Forest Acres officers apprehended the two students who were the source of the altercations, say officials.

Authorities remained on scene while student and teachers resumed learning.

An investigation is underway.