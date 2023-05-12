Torch Run kicks off start to Special Olympics State ‘Summer Games’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Law Enforcement agencies around the Midlands and the Upstate participated in a 140 mile relay for the Special Olympics.

The annual torch run started Friday from the Jervey Meadows Field at Clemson University and continued all the way to the State House. After which law enforcement announced the beginning of the 2023 Special Olympics Summer Games.

The Special Olympics State Summer Games will take place at Fort Jackson from May – May 14. For more detail’s about the annual sporting event click on the link provided HERE