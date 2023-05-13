City of Columbia hosting Prime Time in the Parks Teen program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking for something for your teen to do this Summer? The city of Columbia is hosting a Prime Time in the Parks Teen program.

According to city officials, Columbia Parks & Recreation is hosting 3 free teen nights for Columbia’s youth, which begin Friday, June 23.

Prime Time in the Parks is a free late-night teen program that provides a fun and safe environment for youth ages 13-18 years old, say officials.

Prime Time in the Parks Schedule:

June 23

Glow Golf Party at James Clyburn Golf Center, 2091 Slighs Avenue starting at 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

July 21

Family & Friends Field Day at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road starting at 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

August 4

Teen Pool Part at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street starting at 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100