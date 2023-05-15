RCSD: bond revocation hearing for Justin Chappell held today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A man charged with assaulting a Richland County deputy and her K9 last month had a hearing this morning to revoke his bond.

Deputies say on April 15 Justin Chappell led a chase in a stolen vehicle before crashing into a tree at Shakespeare Road and Baxter Drive.

According to investigators he assaulted Deputy Samantha Ramirez and her K9 who were chasing him on foot. He was already out on bond at the time of his arrest.

The 27 year-old is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen goods, failure to stop for blue lights, possession of methamphetamine, hit and run, resisting arrest and cruelty to a police dog.