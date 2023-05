ABC’s of Education: Midlands HBCU’s get facelift thanks to grant

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Historically black colleges and universities in the Midlands are getting a three million dollar facelift thanks to the Federal Government.

Tuesday Congressman Jim Clyburn announced grants for Benedict College, Allen University, and South Carolina State University to be used for the rehabilitation and preservation of some of the campus’s historic buildings.

The grant was provided by the national park service.