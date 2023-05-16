Local Living: Touch A Truck, Palmetto Opera & More

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here's a look at some of the things happening here in the Capital City.

Food Truck Friday

The City of Columbia is continuing its Food Truck Friday’s this month. You can visit the food trucks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All you have to do is drive to 2300 Bull Street to get your hands on the latest eatery to grace Food Truck Friday’s. This Friday you can check out Carol’s Finest Foods, Luna’s Grill, and Yummiez.

Food Trucks for next week will be Carol’s Finest Foods, Yummiez and The Sports Dawg.

Touch -A- Truck

The City of Columbia is hosting a Touch-A-Truck event this weekend.

The event is free to the public and will feature vehicles from the Police, Fire and Public Works Department as well as demonstrations.

You can bring the kiddos out for this family friendly event scheduled to take Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Main Street.

Palmetto Opera

The Palmetto Opera is presenting ‘Great Voices: From Broadway to Opera’. The musical event is set to take place at the Koger Center at 3 p.m. Sunday May 21, 2023.

The performance features International Soloists singing some of the most well-known selections from famous Operas as well as Broadway Musicals.

tickets are $45 to $55 dollars.

If you are interested in attending and would like to purchase tickets for the event you can click on the link HERE

