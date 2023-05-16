Orangeburg Co. School District invites local construction workers to vendor fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg Co. School District announced an upcoming Construction Job Fair on May 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Orangeburg Co. Library Convention Center.

Construction professionals such as brick masons, work-site cleaners, plumbers, electricians, and welders are invited to the event.

Construction managers from firms such as MB Kahn, Contract Construction, and Thompson Turner will be attending.

The job fair follows the OCSD’s successful passage of a $190 million bond referendum.

The funds will be used for a range of major construction projects in the district including the development of new school buildings, according to a press release.