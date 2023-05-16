Portions of Riverfront Park trails to be closed for maintenance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Portions of the trails at the Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park are closed for three weeks due to maintenance.

The project began May 9 at the north end of the park and proceeds south along the west embankment, then returns northward along the east embankment.

All trails will be open on weekends and in the evenings after 6 p.m. Access to the entire length of the trail will not be available to the public on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Restrooms at both ends of the park remain open.