SLED charges Lexington woman with perjury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged a Lexington County woman with perjury after she provided false testimony in a case.

Investigators say on Dec. 3, 2019, Maria J. Fernandez Moreno, 44, provided false testimony to help an individual in the defense of his pending murder charge.

Moreno was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.