100 year anniversary of Cleveland School fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s been 100 years since a deadly fire killed 77 people who were unable to escape a Camden Schoolhouse in 1923.

Governor Henry McMaster and other local officials honored the lives lost at the site where the Cleveland School and Theatre once stood.

According to Chief John Bowers with the Camden Fire Department, the fire was started by an oil lamp that burst on the school’s stage during a play.

Bowers says the fire is considered the deadliest fire in South Carolina history and the National Fire Protection Association reports it as the fourth deadliest fire in U.S. history.

We spoke to two sisters whose grandmother survived the fire.

Their great uncle however, did not.