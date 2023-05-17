Shaw Air Force Base invites public to environmental cleanup meeting

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WOLO)— Shaw Air Force Base (AFB) invites the public to a Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting to provide input regarding current and future environmental cleanup activities.

The Shaw AFB Environmental Restoration Program manages remediation of contamination from past operations on and surrounding the base, according to a press release.

The meeting will happen May 22 at the Patriot Park Pavilion (200 General Dr., Sumter, SC 29150) from 6:30—8:30 p.m.

Apply by contacting the 20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office at 803-895-2019 or 20fwpublicaffairs@us.af.mil.

If you have a disability and require reasonable accommodation to participate, contact Leigh-Ann Fabianke, at LeighAnn@GalenDriscol.com or (210) 758-3535 by 3:00 p.m. on May 19.