ABC’s of Education: Allen University’s band to represent S.C. during national parade

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In our ABC’s of Education we hone in on one area HBCU that will be marching to the beat of their own drum this time next year on a national scale. The Allen University ‘Band of Gold’ will be representing South Carolina in next year’s National Memorial Day parade in Washington, D.C.

The parade will take place on May 27, 2024 at the United States Capitol starting from there and ending ending at the National Mall between the White House and the Washington Monument. Allen will be the only HBCU band featured alongside bands representing many states nationwide.