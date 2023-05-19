Clarendon deputies search for man in alleged motor vehicle theft

CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Clarendon deputies are looking for Donald Hutcheson after he was allegedly involved in the theft of a motor vehicle and obtaining goods under false pretenses from a vehicle auction house.

He is described as weighing 200 lbs, and has brown hair and eyes. He stands at 6’2″.

If you have any information on his location, contact the Clarendon Co. Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414 or the tip line 803-433-8477.