Local Living: Fill the Red Truck supply drive this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Fill the Red Truck supply drive benefiting Animal Mission’s Community Pet Food Pantry and Columbia Animal Services will be held in Shandon this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some items being collected include canned and dry food, kitten and puppy food, cat litter, bleach, cleaning supplies and more.

Visit https://animalmission.org/redtruck.php to donate.

The 282nd Army Band will perform at the State House tomorrow from 1 to 2!

The concert will feature patriotic music and the band will by joined by members of the U.S. Marine Corps band from Parris Island.

There is no admission to attend.

Also happening this weekend, the Palmetto Opera is presenting Great Voices: From Broadway to Opera at the Koger Center at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The performance features international soloists singing some of the most well-known selections from famous operas as well as Broadway musicals.

Tickets are $45 to $55.