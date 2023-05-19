Starbucks to replace ice cubes with smaller “nugget ice”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Starbucks is changing a key ingredient of their cold drinks.

The coffee shop chain is changing its ice cubes replacing the current cubes with smaller “nugget ice” for their drinks.

Starbucks says the new ice is made with machines that use less water and the company has a goal of cutting its water usage in half by 2030.

But there is some backlash from customers saying the new shape will cause the ice to melt faster. Starbucks denies the claim though and says baristas are also using the same ice scoop so customers should not expect less ice in their drinks.

The company will be rolling out the new ice to all its stores over the next several years.