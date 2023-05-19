Taste of Newberry Bingo contest is back!

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)—Get your taste buds ready! The City of Newberry’s annual Taste of Newberry is back with a twist… BINGO!

Participants can download and print their card for use during a two-week period (May 19-June 1).

Listed on the cards are several local establishments you can mark off once visited and purchased from.

You can return receipts to Parks, Recreation & Tourism at 1323 College St by June 2 for entry.

Three lucky participants will be drawn from the names of those that entered.

More information is available at www.tasteofnewberry.com