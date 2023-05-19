Taste of Newberry Bingo contest is back!

Jessica Mejia,

City of Newberry Twitter

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)—Get your taste buds ready! The City of Newberry’s annual Taste of Newberry is back with a twist… BINGO!

Participants can download and print their card for use during a two-week period (May 19-June 1).

Listed on the cards are several local establishments you can mark off once visited and purchased from.

You can return receipts to Parks, Recreation & Tourism at 1323 College St by June 2 for entry.

Three lucky participants will be drawn from the names of those that entered.

More information is available at www.tasteofnewberry.com

Categories: Local News, Newberry, News
Tags: ,

