Memorial Day travel expected to be up this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—If you’re hitting the road for the upcoming Memorial day weekend, you will not be alone.

According to AAA, we could see the busiest Memorial Day weekend at airports since 2005.

Nearly 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly this Memorial Day, an increase of 11% over last year.

The roads will also be busy, AAA predicts 37 million people will hit the highway, a 6% increase.

Gas prices will be lower compared to last year, according to officials. In 2022, the national average was more than $4 a gallon.