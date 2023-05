Gas prices in Columbia: $3.09/gallon average

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Drivers in Columbia are paying more for gas now than they were a week ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the average gallon of gas here in Soda City rose 3 cents this past week averaging $3.09.

Prices in Columbia are 13.8 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago and $1.15 lower than they were a year ago.

The national average of Diesel also fell 3.2 cents this past week to $3.94 a gallon.