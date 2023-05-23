A.G. Wilson sues telecom company over illegal robocalls

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Attorney General Alan Wilson is suing telecom company avid over alleged illegal robocalls.

Wilson says that the company was responsible for at least 7.5 billion calls to telephone numbers on the national do not call registry between 2018 and 2023 including 98.4 million in South Carolina alone.

According to Wilson, the robocalls are also linked to several scams affecting South Carolinians. the federal trade commission is also helping with this investigation