DHS announces body-worn camera policy for all its agencies

(ABC NEWS)—The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday announced a body-worn camera policy for all nine law enforcement components under the DHS umbrella, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Secret Service and Federal Protective Service.

Currently, agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection have 7,000 body-worn cameras that were issued starting in 2021, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is going through a pilot program for use of the cameras.

The policy announced by DHS allows all the agencies to have a standard for all body-worn camera operations, according to a senior department official.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas signed the policy into effect on Monday and it outlines when officers should wear body-worn cameras.

“As defined by Agency policy, in all appropriate circumstances when [law enforcement officers] are conducting patrol or are otherwise engaged with the public in response to emergency calls,” the policy says. “During a pre-planned attempt to serve an arrest warrant or other pre­ planned arrest, including the apprehension of fugitives sought on state and local warrants; or, during the execution of a search or seizure warrant or order.”