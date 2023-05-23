Lexington authorities release sketch of man accused of attempted sexual assault

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man involved in an attempted sexual assault in Crooked Creek Park in Chapin.

According to authorities, a female says a shirtless white man in his 20s grabbed her and tried to pull her into the woods while she was exercising in the park on Sunday afternoon.

The man was wearing khaki cargo shorts. The sketch is based on the female’s description of the suspect.

Submit any tips to the Midlands Crimestoppers mobile app or call 803-785-8230 and ask for Investigator Cobb.