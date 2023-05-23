Pet of the Week: River!

LEXINGTON, CO. SC (WOLO)- Meet River! This super sweet Greater Swiss Mountain-Boxer mix is looking for her forever home through Lexington County Animal Services.

River was originally adopted from the shelter when she was just a couple months old, but was recently owner-surrendered because her family was moving. At just 8-months-old now, shelter staff believe River would adapt well in a new home. She’s great with other dogs, kids, and would do great in any kind of loving home. She does already know how to sit on command, and could possibly be house trained.

River is already spayed and ready to go home with you today! Her adoption fee of $40 also includes heartworm and flea prevention, routine vaccinations, and a microchip! Not to mention, she is bound to steal your heart with her sweet disposition and beautiful smile! You’ll have the best companion!

Local shelters are overflowing with homeless pets and need your help! Lisa Thomas with Lexington County Animal Services encourages everyone to adopt if they can. “Every dog adopted, you’re saving two more lives because one dog gets to move up for adoption and another is going to move over to get ready for adoption.”

Help save a life and adopt River Lexington County Animal Services.