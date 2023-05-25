Cherry dipped cone discontinued by Dairy Queen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Dairy Queen has confirmed it is discontinuing its cherry dipped cone after rumors swirled online.

News of the flavor’s elimination has hit fans hard and many took to social media to lament the loss of the dipped delicacy.

This isn’t the first time the cherry dipped cone has been taken off the menu—it’s been on and off the menu over the past few years.

In May 2022, fans were thrilled to hear the cherry dip was coming back for a limited time after an undisclosed hiatus.

So, cross your cherry stems that this is just another break before the popular flavor is back on the menu.