Toucan Tuesdays returns to the Riverbanks Zoo & Gardens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Toucan Tuesdays are returning to Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens!

Beginning June 6th, guests visiting the zoo will receive buy-one get-one admission to the park and buy-one get-one icees with a donation of two non-perishable food items.

It’s all part of a partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank. Toucan Tuesdays will take place throughout the summer up until August 8th!

The organizations hope to collect 5,000 pounds of food this summer which is equivalent to around 3,900 meals.

Last year guests donated 1,900 pounds of food for Harvest Hope.