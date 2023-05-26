ABC Columbia Anchors teach news at local elementary school

Resized-20230525-111441

Resized-20230525-091354

Resized-20230525-090729

Resized-20230525-085241

Blythewood, SC (WOLO) –Thursday was a special day at Langford Elementary School in Blythewood! Doug and me were featured speakers at their career day!

These great teachers and administrators let us teach the youth of America – something that has no business in our education system. The students were well behaved and asked such great questions . We thank them for having us out to speak to students at the school.

Here are a few pictures from our visit.