ABC Columbia Anchors teach news at local elementary school

Rochelle Dean,

Blythewood, SC (WOLO) –Thursday was a special day at Langford Elementary School in Blythewood! Doug and me were featured speakers at their career day!

These great teachers and administrators let us teach the youth of America – something that has no business in our education system. The students were well behaved and asked such great questions . We thank them for having us out to speak to students at the school.

Here are a few pictures from our visit.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features
Tags: , , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts