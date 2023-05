Lexington Coroner ID’s man in fatal motorcycle accident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington Co. Coroner Margaret Fisher has released the identity of the individual who died in a motorcycle accident on May 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m.

According to Coroner Fisher, 48 year-old Michael David Tribble was traveling eastbound on South Lake Drive when his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.