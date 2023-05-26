Lexington One provides update regarding school bus accident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) —Lexington Co. School District One says all 17 students and the bus driver involved in a May 25 school bus accident at A.C. Bouknight Road and Pond Branch Road have been released from the hospital.

At the time of the accident, 43 students from Gilbert Middle and Gilbert High and one driver were on the bus., according to the district.

The bus driver will remain on administrative leave pending the outcomes of the investigations, say officials.

According to a press release, Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, superintendent of Lexington One says, “Our hearts go out to the students and their families and everyone involved. We are truly grateful that those seen at the hospital have all been released. Today, school administrators and counselors continue to check on the students. Additional school counselors were on standby if needed.”

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Lexington One human resources and transportation personnel are also conducting an investigation following federal law and district procedures.