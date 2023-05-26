SC Superintendent Ellen Weaver makes statement on Lexington One school bus collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— State Superintendent Ellen Weaver released a statement on the Lexington One school bus collision that happened on Thursday at an intersection near Gilbert in Lexington County.

In the statement provided to ABC Columbia News, Weaver says, “A collision in Lexington One between a school bus and a large commercial motor vehicle occurred yesterday afternoon, resulting in the transportation of nine students and the bus driver to the hospital. My concern and prayers are with all the students on the bus and their families, especially those who sustained injuries. I’m deeply grateful to the General Assembly who has funded significant investment to upgrade the safety of our bus fleet: that investment saved lives. I’m also thankful to the citizens and first responders who rushed to the scene: they represent the very best of our community. The Department of Education is currently working with law enforcement to investigate this incident and will take swift, appropriate action as details become available.”

The bus passengers were from Gilbert Middle School and Gilbert High schools.