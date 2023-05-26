School bus and tanker truck collide in South Carolina; 18 sent to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A spokesperson for Lexington District One says a school bus was involved in an accident and multiple students were injured.

A school bus collided with a tanker truck Thursday, sending at least 18 people, mostly children, to the hospital, authorities said.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Education, nine students and the bus driver were sent to the hospital.

The bus was carrying 36 passengers when it collided with the tanker at about 4 p.m. at an intersection near Gilbert in Lexington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

District officials say students from Gilbert Middle and Gilbert High Schools were on the bus.

*Video courtesy of Mullet Man’s Mobile Detailing.