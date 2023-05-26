Water service disrupted in Jenkinsville

Jenkinsville, S.C. (WOLO)– Customers in the town of Jenkinsville are experiencing a disruption in their water service Friday morning.

Jenkinsville Water Co. President Gregory Ginyard says the community experienced a water main break and they are working to repair the issue.

Ginyard said he could not put a time frame on exactly how long the repairs would take.

He could not say how many households would be affected, but the population of Jenkinsville is listed at 39 people.