Man in custody after shooting at a business in Lexington, investigators say
A man is in custody after allegedly shooting a man this afternoon at a Fish Hatchery Road business, according to investigators.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A man is in custody after allegedly shooting a man this afternoon at a Fish Hatchery Road business, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators say the victim was shot in the upper body and transported to the hospital; his injury is not life-threatening.
The alleged shooter and the victim knew each other, according to investigators.