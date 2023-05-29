Local Living: Toucan Tuesdays return to Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In our look at Local Living, ‘Toucan Tuesdays’ are returning to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

Beginning June 6th, zoo officials say guests visiting the zoo will receive buy-one get-one admission and buy-one get-one Icees with a donation of two non-perishable food items.

It’s all part of a partnership with Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Toucan Tuesdays will take place throughout the summer June 6-August 8, 2023.

The organizations hope to collect 5,000 pounds of food this summer which is equivalent to around 3,900 meals.

Last year guests donated 1,900 pounds of food for Harvest Hope, according to officials.