Off Duty Kershaw deputy fired following arrest

Image: KCSO (Former KCSO deputy Brian Clark charged with Domestic Violence in the 2nd degree)

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of one of their own. Authorities say 53 year old Brian Clark was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence in the second degree.

Officials say Clark was arrested after the Elgin Police Department took a 911 call Monday concerning the incident. He has since been taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he is waiting on a bond hearing.

Kershaw officials tell us Clark has been terminated from his position with the law enforcement agency.

Sheriff Lee Boan released a statement saying,