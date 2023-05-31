Attorney releases statement on murder of 14 year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Attorney Todd Rutherford has released a statement regarding the death of Cyrus Carmack-Belton, 14, at a Shell gas station in Columbia during the weekend.

The teen was shot and killed by the store’s owner, Rick Chow, after he believed the male stole a bottled water.

Deputies say Chow shot Belton in the back after Chow’s son said the teen had a gun on him.

Authorities say the teen’s body was found on Springtree Drive and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators recovered a gun, but there was no evidence of Belton stealing anything.

Todd Rutherford issued the following statement:

“When Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s mother sent this picture to me I had to do a double take because he looked so much like my middle son. What happened to him wasn’t an accident: it’s something that the Black community has experienced for generations: being racially profiled, then shot down in the street like a dog. Words can’t describe the pain I feel having known this family for decades. One beacon of hope is seeing the resilience of the black community as they wrap their arms around this family that has joined the club that no Black family ever wants to be a part of. As our firm moves forward with this case, we are working to ensure that justice prevails and work towards building a safer community for all residents of Columbia and the greater South Carolina area, regardless of race. This is why I can’t help but fight to ensure history isn’t whitewashed or forgotten. This isn’t an anomaly, but I know America can be better. And that is what we’re fighting for. Because no family should have to deal with this in 2023.”

Rick Chow was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.