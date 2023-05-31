Gov. McMaster sending SC National Guard to Southern Border

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina guardsmen and women are heading to the southern border.

Wednesday afternoon Gov. Henry McMaster announced, at the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, he is sending members of the South Carolina National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border.

This is not the first time the South Carolina Guard has served at the border, they also did so in 2021.

In a press release Gov. McMaster writes, “The safety and security of South Carolinians require that we stop the drug cartels, criminals, and terrorists from entering our country to peddle their poison.”