SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened on May 29 in Spartanburg County.

Authorities responded to an apartment complex off Randolph Ave. in Landrum before 4 a.m for a disturbance call.

An injured woman, 53 year-old Shana McClain, and a man armed with a knife were found outside of the residence.

Deputies and Police fired at the armed man, later identified as Freddie Edwards Jr., 58.

Both Edwards and McClain died at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.