Average wedding costs $29K in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Engaged couples have to pay more to get hitched in 2023, but they are less likely to hit up their parents for the money.

According to online wedding planning site, Zola, the national average cost of a wedding this year is $29,000.

That’s up $1,000 from 2022.

In some of the largest cities in the U.S. the site found the cost was actually higher—around $35,000 and up.

The report based its averages on a survey of 4,000 engaged couples.