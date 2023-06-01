Funeral service announced for teen shot and killed at gas station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Funeral arrangements have been set for a teen who was shot and killed at a gas station on Sunday.

Leevy’s Funeral home says it will hold a viewing for 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton tomorrow from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

His funeral is this Saturday at noon at the Second Nazareth Baptist Church on Elmwood Avenue.

Richland County deputies say the store owner Rick Chow shot Belton in the back on Parklane Road after he accused the teen of stealing water, but Sheriff Leon Lott said there’s no evidence he stole anything.

ABC News obtained the dispatch audio from the incident.