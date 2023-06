Chapin, S.C. (WOLO)–Congratulations times four to one Chapin family.

Thursday morning identical quadruplets Adelle, Bonnie, Chloe and Daphane Breedlove graduated from Spring Hill High School.

The quad’s mom, Shelley Breedlove, tells us they all plan on attending a two year college in maryland before pursuing careers.

The family is originally from Texas but the girls were able to spend all four high school years in Chapin.