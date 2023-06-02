Local Living: ‘Groovin in the Gardens’ free Summer Concert in City of Columbia

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for some “Groovin’ in the Garden”.

The City of Columbia announced its latest free Summer concert series.

According to the city, performances by Southern Soul Artist Joston Case, R & B Artist Nicole Marie, ‘Ray’ Tribute to Ray Charles, Sounds of Legacy Band, and “Slick James” Tribute to Rick James will take place this summer.

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 5:00pm-9:00pm

Where: NOMA Community Garden, 2714 River Drive, Columbia, SC