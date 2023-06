Sumter Police arrest trio after search of home reveals drugs, weapons

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department have arrested three men after discovering different types of drugs and weapons inside of their home.

officers arrested 32-year-old Kwuamane Colclough, 42-year-old Jamal English and 33-year-old Jermaine English following a search of their home.

Police say all three suspects are being held at the Sumter Detention Center.