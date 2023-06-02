Teens charged in connection with string of Irmo Little League Burglaries

IRMO, SC (WOLO)- Irmo Police say they have charged three teens in connection to a string of burglaries at the Irmo Little League Concession Stand on Chadford Road.

According to police, three burglaries were reported between April 20, 2023 and May 27, 2023.

Irmo Police say the concession stand was broken into and candy was stolen.

Officials say the burglaries took place during the nighttime hours, making them a violent crime, according to South Carolina State law.

Irmo Police say the three juveniles, between the ages 16 and 17-years-old, face several Burglary charges.

In a statement, Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale said, “Who steals from the Little League. We are committed to protecting the citizens and businesses within the Town of Irmo.”

“Irmo Little League is a vital part of our community and teaches our boys and girls teamwork and leadership; not stealing. Whether you are an adult or juvenile, this type of activity will not be tolerated, and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”, said Chief Dale.